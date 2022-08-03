In the previous episode we could see how two of the best series merged. There are only two episodes of Better Call Saul left before we have to say goodbye to Saul, Kim and all the characters of the spin-off. Here we tell you when it premieres and how to watch episode 11 of the sixth and final season.

Spoiler Alert! - The most anticipated episode of Better Call Saul season 6 is here. Saul Goodman finally crossed paths with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. Multiple questions were answered and we were left wanting more. After watching episode 11, only one thing can be said: Welcome Back.

The episode was called Breaking Bad, a very appropriate title for the occasion. We were able to see how the two series were united in terms of temporality and the characters of the original series gave a hint of what happened to the lawyer after separating from Heisenberg.

There are only two episodes left and it is not known exactly who will reappear. However, the plot is coming to a close and things are getting spicy. Kim is alive and Gene is back in the abyss after retaking Jimmy's taste for scams, who this time has the collaboration of a Jeff. We can expect the worst in the following broadcasts, but without a doubt the spin-off became a beautiful poetry that is coming to an end.

Better Call Saul Episode 12: When it premieres and when it comes to Netflix

Episode 12 of the sixth season will premiere Monday, August 8 on AMC at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific and 8 p.m. Central. All episodes will air weekly until its finale on August 15. The broadcasts can also be viewed on the AMC Plus service at the same time as on the channel.

Separately, the penultimate episode will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, August 9. All episodes will be posted on the streaming platform the day after they air. The production company usually updates its global library at 12 a.m. PDT, as it is based in California.

Here is the list of titles and episodes already available of the second part of the last season of Better Call Saul: