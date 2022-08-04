The countdown to the end of one of Netflix's most iconic series has begun. There are only two episodes left to premiere and then we will have to say goodbye to Saul Goodman. Better Call Saul has been one of the most important and popular spin-offs of the last decade and the time has come to say goodbye, but not before knowing what happens to its characters.

It's getting close to the time to say goodbye to one of the most iconic lawyers on television, Saul Goodman, in Better Call Saul. The penultimate episode will premiere on Monday 8th on AMC, while on Tuesday 9th it will be available on Netflix. As for the final chapter of the spin-off, it has a premiere date of Monday 15 on AMC and Tuesday 16 on the streaming service.

Spoiler alert! - In the last episode, Breaking Bad, the series brought back the mythical criminal duo, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. It was all pure excitement and hype, but something was left hanging in the air. Where is Kim? What happened to her? Is she still alive? Many doubts were sown as the broadcast went on.

Kim Wexler was Jimmy McGill's lifelong love and the main reason why the lawyer ends up becoming Saul. As early as episode 11, called Nippy, Rhea Seehorn's character did not appear, but this did not alarm fans until the next episode, when we still did not see her face. So, what's going on in Better Call Saul?

Better Call Saul Season 6: Where is Kim Wexler and what happened to her?

Spoiler Alert! - Reaching the halfway point of the episode we learn that Kim Wexler is still alive. She was alive the entire Breaking Bad timeline, as the lawyer takes it upon himself to prosecute Heisenberg for his activities. Francesca was the one who confirmed it with the call with Gene/Saul. What's more, Rhea's character even called her asking about the lawyer after he closed his office.

In Nippy, episode 11 of the spin-off, we saw Gene trying to talk to Kim at Palm Coast Sprinkles in Florida, which tells us he's still using his real name. This wipes several theories about his whereabouts off the map.

During the Breaking Bad episode, Gene decided to meet Jeff again to go on a new adventure and something about that made Jimmy change his attitude radically. Now he would be the bad guy, hence the reason why the episode is called that way (besides the return of White and Pinkman). This allowed him to go back to his old ways: ripping people off.