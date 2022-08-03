In two weeks we say goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul forever. The last chapters of one of the most popular spin-offs on television are just days away from being released. Are you ready for one of the most emotional goodbyes? Here we tell you when the last episode premieres and how to watch it.

On Monday night, Better Call Saul premiered episode 11, titled like the original series, where we saw the return of two of the most iconic characters of the entire franchise: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

The series has established itself as one of the most watched spin-offs in the entire Netflix catalog. In the previous episodes we were able to see the real transition of Jimmy into Saul, how he became the corrupt lawyer we knew in Breaking Bad and what were the reasons for his conversion.

In a few weeks we will be able to see the last part of the story of the most iconic characters, such as Kim and Saul. There are only 2 episodes left to reach the end of the series that so captivated viewers. Better Call Saul is ready to say goodbye, but are you?

Better Call Saul: When and how to watch episode 13 of Season 6

Episode 13 of the sixth season will premiere Monday, August 15 on AMC at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific and 8 p.m. Central. The broadcasts can also be viewed on the AMC Plus service at the same time as on the channel.

Separately, episode 13 will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, August 16. All episodes will be posted on the streaming platform the day after they air. The production company usually updates its global library at 12 a.m. PDT, as it is based in California.