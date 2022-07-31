There are only three episodes of Better Call Saul left to reach the end of one of the series that has obsessed the audience. The Breaking Bad spin-off slowly reveals the truth about Jimmy McGill's transition to Saul Goodman.
Spoiler Alert! - We are getting closer and closer to the appearance of Jessie Pinkman and Walter White in the series, most likely to cross the path of the Saul. In episode 9 of BCS, we got to see Jimmy completely turn into the crooked lawyer we met in Breaking Bad.
This was due to the absence of his romantic interest, Kim Wexler, who decided to end their relationship after they were both in danger in the middle of the cartel dispute between Lalo Salamanca and Gustavo Fring. Without a doubt, the series is coming to an end in a very memorable way for fans.
Better Call Saul Episode 11: When it premieres and when it comes to Netflix
Episode 11 of the sixth season will premiere Monday, August 1 on AMC at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific and 8 p.m. Central. All episodes will air weekly until its finale on August 15. The broadcasts can also be viewed on the AMC Plus service at the same time as on the channel.
Separately, episode 11 will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, August 2. All episodes will be posted on the streaming platform the day after they air. The production company usually updates its global library at 12 a.m. PDT, as it is based in California.
Season 6 will feature 13 episodes in total, of which the first seven are part of season 6 part 1, and the remaining six are in part 2. Here we leave you the list of the episodes available so far and their respective names:
Better Call Saul: Season 6 Part 1
- Episode 1: 'Wine and Roses' – 56 mins
- Episode 2: 'Carrot and Stick' – 59 mins
- Episode 3: 'Rock and Hard Place' – 46 mins
- Episode 4: 'Hit and Run' – 44 mins
- Episode 5: 'Black and Blue' – 51 mins
- Episode 6: 'Axe and Grind' – 44 mins
- Episode 7: 'Plan and Execution' – 50 mins
Better Call Saul: Season 6 Part 2
- Episode 8: 'Point and Shoot' – 49 mins
- Episode 9: 'Fun and Games' – 56 mins
- Episode 10: 'Nippy' – 51 mins
- Episode 11: Title TBA – August 1
- Episode 12: Title TBA – August 8
- Episode 13: Title TBA – August 15