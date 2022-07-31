With just three weeks to go until the final episode of Better Call Saul, things are getting murkier and murkier. Here's when and where to watch the next episodes of the acclaimed AMC and Netflix series.

There are only three episodes of Better Call Saul left to reach the end of one of the series that has obsessed the audience. The Breaking Bad spin-off slowly reveals the truth about Jimmy McGill's transition to Saul Goodman.

Spoiler Alert! - We are getting closer and closer to the appearance of Jessie Pinkman and Walter White in the series, most likely to cross the path of the Saul. In episode 9 of BCS, we got to see Jimmy completely turn into the crooked lawyer we met in Breaking Bad.

This was due to the absence of his romantic interest, Kim Wexler, who decided to end their relationship after they were both in danger in the middle of the cartel dispute between Lalo Salamanca and Gustavo Fring. Without a doubt, the series is coming to an end in a very memorable way for fans.

Better Call Saul Episode 11: When it premieres and when it comes to Netflix

Episode 11 of the sixth season will premiere Monday, August 1 on AMC at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific and 8 p.m. Central. All episodes will air weekly until its finale on August 15. The broadcasts can also be viewed on the AMC Plus service at the same time as on the channel.

Separately, episode 11 will arrive on Netflix on Tuesday, August 2. All episodes will be posted on the streaming platform the day after they air. The production company usually updates its global library at 12 a.m. PDT, as it is based in California.

Season 6 will feature 13 episodes in total, of which the first seven are part of season 6 part 1, and the remaining six are in part 2. Here we leave you the list of the episodes available so far and their respective names:

Better Call Saul: Season 6 Part 1

Episode 1: 'Wine and Roses' – 56 mins

Episode 2: 'Carrot and Stick' – 59 mins

Episode 3: 'Rock and Hard Place' – 46 mins

Episode 4: 'Hit and Run' – 44 mins

Episode 5: 'Black and Blue' – 51 mins

Episode 6: 'Axe and Grind' – 44 mins

Episode 7: 'Plan and Execution' – 50 mins

Better Call Saul: Season 6 Part 2