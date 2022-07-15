There are only 5 episodes left to give an ending to the acclaimed AMC series, Better Call Saul. The Breaking Bad prequel is one of the most watched and successful productions on the Netflix streaming platform. Here we tell you when the ninth episode of the sixth season will be released.

Spoiler Alert! - After its premiere in February 2015, Better Call Saul has established itself as one of the best television prequels ever reviewed by critics. It was nominated multiple times for Emmys, Critics' Choice, SAGs, Golden Globes, among others. Seven years after its premiere, the acclaimed series finally comes to an end.

Last week, episode 8, titled Point and Shoot, left fans with their mouths wide open and wanting more. The plot took an unexpected twist full of tension, which triggered a fatal outcome. Kim must kill, Lalo arrives at the lab and Gustavo Fring plays his last card.

The protagonist of the night was Lalo Salamanca, who was left alone with Jimmy and Kim Wexler after shooting Howard Hamlin in the head. All because of his plan to uncover Gustavo Fring's best kept secret: the laboratory he is building under his laundry room, where Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will later work in the Breaking Bad series.

Better Call Saul Episode 9: When it premieres and when it comes to Netflix

Fun and Games, the ninth episode of Better Call Saul, will premiere on Monday, July 18 on AMC at 9/8c. While it will arrive on the streaming platform on Tuesday, July 19. All episodes will be released on Netflix the day after they are aired.

Spoiler Alert! - Undoubtedly, episode 8 marked the end of Lalo Salamanca's stage and is heating up the atmosphere for the appearance of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman. This resolution will be key to the next steps taken by Kim Wexler and Saul Goodman, who is known to be in hiding as a cinnamon roll employee after what happened in Breaking Bad, according to Mag magazine. Now all that's left to do is sit back and wait for other problems to come into their lives in episode 9.