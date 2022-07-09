The end is in sight. The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, the successful spin-off of the Netflix series Breaking Bad, will be released very soon. Here we tell you when it will arrive on the platform.

Better Call Saul is just around the corner and the countdown for the arrival of the second part of the sixth and final season has already begun. After 5 acclaimed seasons, the Breaking Bad spin-off has come to an end.

The prequel exceeded critical expectations from the first episode aired. Vince Gilligan, the creator of both series, has once again demonstrated his creativity when it comes to establishing new characters without losing the common thread. Better Call Saul, starring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Shearon, has established itself as one of the platform's most watched and anticipated classics.

Now, with only days to go before its premiere, fans are preparing for the return of some classic characters from the franchise. Although it is not known in which episode they will be participating, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will return to their iconic roles of Walter White and Jessie Pinkman.

Better Call Saul: When is season 6 coming to Netflix?

Episode 8 of Better Call Saul season 6 will premiere on Monday, July 11 at 9/8c on AMC, which will be released on the AMC Plus streaming service at the same time. Unlike the previous episodes, only the first episode of this second part will be available for viewing. The rest will be streamed weekly until the finale on August 15.

On Netflix, episode 8 of Better Call Saul season 6 is expected to premiere on Tuesday, July 12 and end with the final episode on August 16. The platform updates its global catalog at 12 a.m., so that means we'll have to wait just 1 day to watch it via streaming.

The final season of the series has 13 episodes in total. The first seven make up the first part of the sixth season, while the remaining six make up the second part.

Here is a list of the order of the episodes with their respective names and length, according to Netflix and Gamer Radar: