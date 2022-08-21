Better Call Saul has come to an end after six acclaimed seasons. The last episode of the Breaking Bad spin-off has exceeded all the expectations of its fans, but just a few days ago, the creators confessed that the series has an alternative ending. Here we tell you what it is about.

Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off, has come to an end after six magnificent seasons. There will be no more BCS Mondays but the creators of the franchise wanted to give fans more details of what has been so many years of production and all that we have not been able to see.

Peter Gould, co-creator of the fiction, has revealed that the series almost had a different ending. Spoiler Alert! - As we have already seen, in the last episode Jimmy redeems himself and confesses his crimes by helping Walter White, better known as Heisenberg. In the final minutes, he and Kim share a scene where they show the love they still share.

Bob Odenkirk made reference to how the scene was shot and assured that it was quite moving. "It was the easiest scene we shot. It's two people who have to be together, who are comfortable with each other in a deep way, which is a great thing for a long-term relationship", the actor said.

Better Call Saul could have had a completely different ending

Peter Gould revealed during an interview with IndieWire, that the final denouement was going to be very different from the one we know. "I was in a bubble about the last scene in the prison yard. There was a version that didn't have that, that ended with the two of them smoking. I tossed that around for a while. Then, ultimately, after I'd seen them both, I felt it looked good. It seemed more honest to end up with the two of them apart rather than the two of them together. But those were all things that were discussed in the edit", he confessed.

"When we first thought this episode up, the two of them were going to meet in Albuquerque before he went to prison. The last scene was him alone in prison, thinking. I really liked that, but it felt a little cold. Ultimately, we all thought that ending the two of them was the strongest way to go. In the original version, he was afraid of what was going to happen to him in prison and it was very much about fear. This is a very different scene. It's mostly about a nostalgic connection", he added.