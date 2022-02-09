The highly anticipated final season of Better Call Saul is set to premiere sometime this year, but one of the series' funniest moments is still in the mind of every fan.

Better Call Saul is set to premiere its final season this year, season 6, which was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic and star Bob Odenkirk’s on set heart attack will finally air soon. A cryptic teaser trailer showing the Salamanca twins (Leonel and Marco) walking through a murder scene is all what fans got as anticipation to one of the best series of the last 7 years.

Better Call Saul, a prequel to Breaking Bad, has given fans an amazing ride to the inner mind and character development of one James "Jimmy" McGill, a former con artist turned lawyer to the dismay of his proper lawyer brother Charles. The series has focused on McGill’s downfall into the character we will see on Breaking Bad. Through the journey fans also got a look at Mike Ehrmantraut’s descent into the world of drug trafficking and the unlikely pairing of McGill and Kim Wexler, maybe the show's most popular character.

How it will all end is what has fans at the edge of their seats, as season 6 promises to show Jimmy’s final transformation into Saul Goodman and will also explore the end of the relationship between Jimmy and Kim. Still, one of the series favorite fan moments is early in Season 2 when Jimmy is representing a certain Daniel Wormald, who is connected to drug traffickers through the sale of pills he steals from the pharmaceutical company he works for and places a police report over stolen baseball cards. The end result is the now famous Squat Cobbler scene.

Better Call Saul: Squat Cobbler

The nerdy and naive Wormald does not get that the police have zero intention of finding his cards but rather are interested in other aspects that could link him to criminal activity. In a spontaneous rant to protect Wormald and most importantly his drug associates, Jimmy uses a rather funny “story” to convince police otherwise of the poor Mr. Wormald.

More amazing than the scene itself is the bonus video of the actual footage shot by actor Mark Proksch dipping into some pie. Truly not for the weak at heart.

The new season of Better Call Saul will premiere on AMC and Netflix sometime during 2022.



