Renaissance, Beyonce's new album, has had quite a few problems in its arrival. First quite a few songs were leaked on Wednesday night, to which fans strongly urged not to listen to them, and now Kelis has turned on her. Here we tell you all about the new feud between the artists.

Beyonce released her seventh studio album, Renaissance, on Thursday night. It features 16 songs, including Cozy and Plastic Off The Sofa, which alludes to her husband Jay Z's infidelities and the problems he had with her sister Solange.

The singer's new work marks her comeback after not releasing an album for six years, since the last one was Lemonade in 2016, and features fusions of different genres and styles in her melodies. Queen B is back and better than ever.

Despite being one of the most acclaimed women in the industry, there will always be people who have complaints about artists' new work. Kelis was the first to speak out and generate a celebrity feud by launching a series of comments on Instagram directed at Beyoncé and Pharrell Williams.

Kelis accused Beyonce of disrespect and thief

Singer Kelis, known for her signature hit Milkshake, posted a video on Instagram where she was completely outraged at Beyonce for sampling her song Get Along With You (1999) without her consent.

The sample appears on the fifth song from Renaissance, called Energy. Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, the Neptunes, are the song's officially credited writers and producers. Most of Kelis' early songs are credited to both producers, one of which was her biggest hit of the 2000s.

“I just heard the record everyone is saying has my sample. But it’s beyond this song at this point. This was a TRIGGER for me. Milkshake alone is one of the most licensed records of our generation. I am a creator, I’m an innovator, I have done more then (sic) left my mark on an era of music and style that will go down in history. But there are bully’s (sic) and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough. So I’m saying it today. I’m coming for what’s mine and I want reparations. Peace”, she wrote.

According to The Daily Beast, Kelis used her chef account (@bountyandfull) to interact with her followers and post a series of unfortunate comments. "My mind is also blown because the level of disrespect and total ignorance from the 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is what it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul and no integrity and deceive everyone", she asserted.

But her disclaimer was not all, she also responded to the users who commented on the publication. In response to one of them, the singer clarified "it's not a collaboration, it's a robbery" and when they replied that they thought Beyonce admired her, she replied "admire is not the word".