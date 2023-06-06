A few months ago Kanye West surprised the world with his new girlfriend, Bianca Censori, who ended up being his wife. The rapper lived several controversies in recent years, especially after his divorce with Kim Kardashian.

Although the ceremony had no legal commitment, both stars gave their vows. The architectural designer works for Yeezy and has been with the singer since January this year.

This weekend they were spotted together going to church together, wearing some rather peculiar looks that have given them quite a lot to talk about. Many of Ye‘s fans even called it bizarre and strange.

What is Bianca Censori’s net worth?

The designer has a small (compared to Ye) net worth of $5 million, according to The Sun. Her earnings come from her collaborations with brands, sponsorships and her role in her husband’s company.

Kanye lost several millions in recent years, especially after the drama he was involved in for his outrageous remarks about the Jewish community and more.