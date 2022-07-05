It’s almost time for Season 24 of Big Brother, which will be premiering on Wednesday, July 6, and CBS have finally revealed the cast. Check out here who the contestants are.

Big Brother fans have waited long for Season 24 and we finally have a cast! The premiere, which will be a 90-minute special live move-in, will air on Wednesday, July 6. You can live stream the show on fuboTV and watch the live feeds on Paramount+ (free trial).

With Julie Chen Moonves back as host, Season 24 promises a lot of excitement. Sixteen houseguests will try to survive for three months in a house with no contact from outside the game for the chance to win the big prize of $750,000.

Big Brother 24 will air three nights per week, and the finale it’s scheduled in September. However, this time won’t be a live audience, as producers have confirmed. While we don’t know much about the cast, check out the names and the faces.

Big Brother 24 Cast

As usual, CBS rounded up a cast of 16 houseguests that are coming from all different backgrounds. The houseguests' ages go from 21 to 47. While the network released a preview with the cast describing themselves, we have to wait to meet them. Check out the names, age and jobs, and the reveal video:

Alyssa Snider (24)

Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, FL

Occupation: Marketing Rep

Ameerah Jones (31)

Hometown/Current City: Westminster, M

Occupation: Content designer

Brittany Hoopes (32)

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Current City: Austin, TX

Occupation: Hypnotherapist

Daniel Durston (35)

Hometown: Ontario, CA

Current City: Las Vegas, NV

Occupation: Vegas Performer

Indy Santos (31)

Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Occupation: Corporate Flight Attendant

Jasmine Davis (29)

Hometown: Terry, MS

Current City: Atlanta, GA

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli (24)

Hometown: Staten Island, NY

Current City: Boca Raton, FL

Occupation: Asst. Football Coach

Kyle Capener (29)

Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, UT

Occupation: Unemployed

Marvin Achi (28)

Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria

Current City: Houston, TX

Occupation: Chemical processing engineer

Matt “Turner” Turner (23)

Hometown: North Attleborough, MA

Current City: New Bedford, MA

Occupation: Thrift Store Owner

Michael Bruner (28)

Hometown: Saint Michael, MN

Current City: Rochester, MN

Occupation: Attorney

Monte Taylor (27)

Hometown/Current City: Bear, DE

Occupation: Personal Trainer

Nicole Layog (41)

Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Occupation: Private Chef

Paloma Aguilar (22)

Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, CA

Occupation: Interior Designer

Taylor Hale (27)

Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, MI

Occupation: Personal Stylist

Terrance Higgins (47)

Hometown/Current City: Chicago, IL

Occupation: Bus Operator