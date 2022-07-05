Big Brother fans have waited long for Season 24 and we finally have a cast! The premiere, which will be a 90-minute special live move-in, will air on Wednesday, July 6. You can live stream the show on fuboTV and watch the live feeds on Paramount+ (free trial).
With Julie Chen Moonves back as host, Season 24 promises a lot of excitement. Sixteen houseguests will try to survive for three months in a house with no contact from outside the game for the chance to win the big prize of $750,000.
Big Brother 24 will air three nights per week, and the finale it’s scheduled in September. However, this time won’t be a live audience, as producers have confirmed. While we don’t know much about the cast, check out the names and the faces.
Big Brother 24 Cast
As usual, CBS rounded up a cast of 16 houseguests that are coming from all different backgrounds. The houseguests' ages go from 21 to 47. While the network released a preview with the cast describing themselves, we have to wait to meet them. Check out the names, age and jobs, and the reveal video:
Alyssa Snider (24)
Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, FL
Occupation: Marketing Rep
Ameerah Jones (31)
Hometown/Current City: Westminster, M
Occupation: Content designer
Brittany Hoopes (32)
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Current City: Austin, TX
Occupation: Hypnotherapist
Daniel Durston (35)
Hometown: Ontario, CA
Current City: Las Vegas, NV
Occupation: Vegas Performer
Indy Santos (31)
Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Occupation: Corporate Flight Attendant
Jasmine Davis (29)
Hometown: Terry, MS
Current City: Atlanta, GA
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Joe “Pooch” Pucciarelli (24)
Hometown: Staten Island, NY
Current City: Boca Raton, FL
Occupation: Asst. Football Coach
Kyle Capener (29)
Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, UT
Occupation: Unemployed
Marvin Achi (28)
Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria
Current City: Houston, TX
Occupation: Chemical processing engineer
Matt “Turner” Turner (23)
Hometown: North Attleborough, MA
Current City: New Bedford, MA
Occupation: Thrift Store Owner
Michael Bruner (28)
Hometown: Saint Michael, MN
Current City: Rochester, MN
Occupation: Attorney
Monte Taylor (27)
Hometown/Current City: Bear, DE
Occupation: Personal Trainer
Nicole Layog (41)
Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Occupation: Private Chef
Paloma Aguilar (22)
Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, CA
Occupation: Interior Designer
Taylor Hale (27)
Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, MI
Occupation: Personal Stylist
Terrance Higgins (47)
Hometown/Current City: Chicago, IL
Occupation: Bus Operator