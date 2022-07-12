Big Brother 2022 is currently underway with 16 new houseguests and it’s almost time for the first eviction. Check out here when and how to watch the third episode of Season 24.

It’s been almost a week since the 16 new houseguests moved into the Big Brother house to try to win the $750,000 prize while being the winner of Season 24. Many alliances have already been set and the first targets have been chosen. However, the first eviction of the season will have a twist so almost anyone is safe for now.

During the second episode, fans watched how Daniel Durston nominated superfan Michael, who is already one of the fan-favorite contestants, and Terrance, the oldest member of the cast. However, they can still save themselves if they win the Power of the Veto competition, which will air on the next episode.

On the other hand, let’s remember that this week four contestants are on the sidelines of the competitions: Pooch, who is the “Backstage Boss;” and Paloma, Brittanny and Alyssa, who are joining him. The girl who wins America's vote will be safe. If you don’t want to miss anything, check out here how to watch the third episode.

Big Brother 24: When does Big Brother come out this week?

The third episode of Big Brother 24 will air Wednesday, July 13 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. To live stream the episode, you can do so on fuboTV. The live feeds, on the other hand, are available on Paramount+, which you can get on a seven-day free trial.

Then, the first eviction will take place on Thursday, July 14 at 9 PM (ET). Fans also have until that day to vote for either Paloma, Alyssa or Brittanny, and save one of them. This episode will be live. However, there won’t be an audience in the studio.

If you want to know which days are Big Brother on, you can check the whole season’s schedule here. The season will be 82 days long, being one of the shortest in history, and the finale will air on September 25.