The second week of Big Brother 2022 is starting after the first elimination of Season 24. Here, check out at what time and how to watch the fifth episode of the reality TV competition.

Season 24 of Big Brother is entering in the second week, and the game is on. There’s a new HoH and the houseguests have to rely on strategy to try to be safe from eviction. Especially after Paloma Aguilar left the house before the first eviction of the show.

During Thursday’s episode, Daniel Durston, who was the HoH, read a statement that said Paloma had left the game due to personal reasons. Some of the houseguests were worried about her well-being, especially after she said that she couldn’t eat or sleep in the house.

Paloma’s elimination meant that Taylor Hale, Terrance Higgings and Alyssa Snider get to remain in the house at least for another week. However, in Big Brother anything can happen and one of them could be in danger again.

Big Brother 24: What time does Big Brother come out?

The third episode of Big Brother 24 will air Sunday, July 17 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. You also have the option to live stream the episode on fuboTV. On the other hand, you can watch all the live feeds on Paramount+, which offers a seven-day free trial.

With Paloma out, the 15 remaining houseguests are competing to try to win the $750,000 prize. So far, there are no new twists for the second eviction, after America got to vote to guarantee safety to one of the HGs last week.

Host Julie Chen explained that the intention was that one of the two nominees chosen by the house and one of the backstage pass holders were going to battle for safety. The season will be 82 days long, being one of the shortest in history, and the finale will air on September 25.