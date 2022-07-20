The 15 remaining houseguests are at the expectation of the first official eviction of the house. Here, check out at what time and how to watch the fifth episode of the reality TV competition.

Big Brother 24 started with a few surprises and many twists. As the show's slogan says, anything can happen and week 1 proved that in unexpected ways. Paloma Aguilar was the first HG to leave the house, due to “personal reasons” changing the plans for the America’s vote.

Last Thursday, Daniel Durston, who was the first HoH, read a statement informing Paloma’s exit to the rest of the house. It’s unclear if her exit has anything to do with medical reasons, but before her exit she said that she couldn’t eat or sleep in the house.

With Paloma leaving, Taylor Hale and Terrance Higgings, who were the first nominated for eviction survived the first week. However, the house already has a new target. If you don’t want to miss how things are unfolding, here check out how to watch tonight’s episode.

Big Brother 24: When is Big Brother on tonight?

The sixth episode of Big Brother 24 will air Wednesday, July 20 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. You also have the option to live stream the episode on fuboTV, which you can enjoy with a 7-day free trial. On the other hand, you can watch all the live feeds on Paramount+, which also offers a seven-day free trial.

After Paloma’s self-eviction, the 15 remaining houseguests are competing to try to win the $750,000 prize. So far, there are no new twists for the second eviction. If you want to know who is in the block, check out the spoilers of Week 2 here.

The show of the eviction this week has moved from Thursday to Friday, due to CBS airing the Congressional hearings on Thursday night instead. The season will be 82 days long, being one of the shortest in history, and the finale will air on September 25.