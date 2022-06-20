While ‘Big Brother’ is regarded as one of the more dramatic and entertaining reality shows, the first season featured a different format and things weren’t as spicy as they are now. Eddie McGee, first winner ever, talks about the show and why he wouldn’t come back.

‘Big Brother’ fans are eager to watch the upcoming 24th season (premiering July 6) of the CBS signature competition. With a new cast and Julie Chen Moonves as host, the houseguests will have to bring their best (or their worst) to take home the cash prize.

Unlike other versions of ‘Big Brother’, which is inspired by George Owell’s novel ‘1984’, in the American version the public doesn’t vote for the winner of the show. Instead, the houseguests themselves are the ones who decide who stays and who goes home, until a jury (all the eliminated houseguests) crowned the winner.

America has decided the winner of ‘Big Brother’ on two occasions, the first season and the ‘Over The Top’ season. Here, check out what winner Eddie McGee, who is now an actor, thinks about the show now and why he wouldn’t come back.

Eddie McGee believes the first season of Big Brother was the “purest”

Eddie McGee spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his time in ‘Big Brother’ and he has some thoughts about the new format of the show. When asked about if he would participate in another season of Big Brother, he said that he wouldn’t and told why:

“I know goddamn well they're going to kick my *** out right away. And I tell you, it's all different now. If it went back to the old format that I was in, where people would vote online, that's more appealing to me than just having these strangers judge me on if I stay or go,” he explained.

He also said that the first season was the “purest” because it followed the original format. “And then the model obviously didn't work here, but there's something nostalgic about that, and something I respect, something I like more. Because they let the viewers play God, basically. They got to say who stays and goes.”

In the current format of the show, the audience only votes for their favorite contestant and whoever is chosen wins $75,000. On the other hand, McGee also revealed that his prize cash, which at the time was $500,000, was reduced to around $247,000 after taxes and that he used it to pay for his parents house.