Big Brother will return for its 24th season and a new cast. However, former contestants, including last season’s winner Xavier Prather, give their advice to the new houseguests. Here, check it out.

CBS reality TV competition ‘Big Brother’ will return with its 24th season on Wednesday July 6 and with new twists. While there is no news on the cast, which is going to consist of newcomers, BB alums are already giving their advice to the houseguests.

To many, ‘Big Brother’ is one of the toughest reality TV competitions, as the contestants have to stay around three months in an isolated house with a complete group of strangers, make alliances and win small contests to gain safety.

It can be a hard game to play and not everyone can succeed gracefully, especially as the houseguests are observed all the time. So, who can be more qualified to help the new contestants go for that cash prize? Here, check out what former guests have to say.

Big Brother 2022: Xavier Prather and other contestants give their advice

Nine former contestants of ‘Big Brother’ are taking part in “The Challenge USA,” another reality TV show which is going to premiere the same day as the new season of BB. In a new promo for both shows, some of them shared helpful advice to new contestants.

Season 23 winner Xavier Prather said to new houseguests that they have to “be kind of respectful to everybody. I think that those can go a long way in the social aspect of the game.” Meanwhile, Alyssa Lopez, who also competed last season, said that they should “overthink everything. I believe that’s why I didn’t get a chance because I was believing everything I heard.”

Derek Xiao, who also competed last season, was on the same page: “Question everything. Trust no one.” Angela Rummans, from Season 20, said that contestants should “be your most authentic self and everyone will love you, and you’ll make it far in the game.”

For Tiffany Mitchell (BB23) the best thing contestants can do is “be aware of those duos. Keep your mouth shut. Listen and (don’t talk)”. Kyland Young (BB23) says that it’s important to adapt as the game changes, while Azah Awasum says that “knowing how you react in social situations” will tell you how you are going to act in the house.

And last, but not least, David Alexander (BB22) believes that contestants “as soon as you walk into the house, start gaming. If you’re not gaming, somebody else will. And if you’re not gaming, you’re not going to be a part of the big alliances (...) Get your alliances and stay quiet.”