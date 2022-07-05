While fans wait for the premiere of Big Brother 24, host Julie Chen Moonves has talked about the new twists for the season and how fans have to “expect the unexpected.” Check the full story.

Season 24 of Big Brother is almost here. This Wednesday, July 6, fans will watch how the new 16 houseguests will move into the house live during the 90-minute premiere episode (8 PM ET). You can live stream the show on fuboTV and watch the live feeds on Paramount+.

After finally revealing the whole cast for the season, CBS also shared the first photos of the house, which is decorated following a “BB Motel” theme. Also, the season will follow a BB Fest theme, meaning that it will change weekly with different “festivals”.

The season will end on September 25, after 82 days. The contestants are all aiming to win the $750,000 prize but in order to do that they must thrive in one of the most challenging social environments. Unless, the new “twists” include America’s vote.

Big Brother 24: Julie Chen Moonves says the twists are 'next level'

In an interview with US Weekly Sharon Tharp, Julie Chen Moonves explained that fans will be surprised with the first eviction of the season, meaning that the nominated houseguests may not be the one who will go home. “The first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night,” she explained.

According to the host, the “houseguests aren’t going to learn of this new twisted twist until that night. So your head is gonna be spinning this season.” She added: “There are so many twists and turns this season and challenges that are so much harder that you’re gonna have a hard time just figuring out how to survive in the house.”

Finally, Moonves said to the outlet that she was “excited for the fans to see these new twists and turns and challenges,” and while fans are used to changes from season to season, this “is next level like we’ve never done before. It’s going to keep all of us on our toes, not just the houseguests, but us viewers.”