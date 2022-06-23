Only 2 weeks to go until the premiere of Big Brother season 24. From July 6th we will be able to see the most famous house of all television. Here, find out how long the stay of the new guests will last.

On July 6, Big Brother will return more demanding than ever. The house will welcome 14 new houseguests to begin a new adventure full of challenges, without any communication with the outside world. Each of them will become a voracious competitor to win a prize of 750,000 dollars.

CBS will premiere the first episode at 90 minutes long and it will begin with a live move. According to Looper, there will be no waiting for the live broadcast to begin hours or days later, as was the case prior to season 22.

Every Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. we will be able to see what will happen to the brothers. While the expulsions will be broadcast live on Thursdays and Sundays, hosted by Julie Chen Moonves -who has hosted the reality show since its premiere in 2000-.

Big Brother Season 24: How long will the competitors' stay last?

Big Brother 24 will be 82 days long and will be the shortest season since Season 14 which was 75 days. Its premiere date is July 6 and on September 25 we will know who will be the winner of the most acclaimed reality show. Paramount + and CBS will be in charge of providing all the material and broadcasts of this new season.

According to The Big Brother Wiki, this new season will be one of the shortest and the seasons that lasted the longest were 18, 20 and 21, with a total of 99 days in the house. About three months without contact with the outside world.

On the other hand, season 24 is similar to the stays of the competitors in the first broadcasts of the program. In the second season as well as in the third, fourth and fifth, the guests have been locked up for 82 days.