Big Brother will return with a new season, with new contestants and new surprises. Here, check out how much is the cash prize for the winner of Season 24.

The awaited return of ‘Big Brother’ is almost here. Season 24 will premiere on Wednesday, July 6 and fans are eager to meet the new cast. The reality TV competition is one of the most viewed and, also, one of the most difficult games to endure.

The contestants, usually 14 houseguests, will stay for around three months in a house, isolated from the rest of the world. They will have to get along with the other guesses, as well as form alliances to try to make it to the end of the stay. Also, they will compete in different games for safety and commodities.

It’s a tricky landscape to navigate, especially as they are observed 24/7 for viewers who have access to the live feeds. However, the winner of the game takes a big reward from enduring the game. Check out how much the cash prize is.

Big Brother 2022: What does the winner take?

As the contestants spend almost three months sequestered from the world, including their families and friends, it’s only fair to imagine that they will have a good reason to do so. If they resist the entire game, they can take home $750,000 cash prize, assuming that it will be the same amount as last season.

Before last season, the prize was $250,000. Also, there are other incentives. Whoever wins the title of America’s favorite houseguest, which is decided by the votes of the audience, will take home another $75,000.

The cast will be announced later this month. This time the premiere will be a live move-in, meaning that viewers will get to watch how the houseguests come to the house and the first moments between them, which are usually defining how the alliances form.