Big Brother 24 is very close to reach its final stage. We are only 1 episode away to find out who is the new winner of the season and America's favorite. Here's how and when to vote.

The countdown is almost over, as Sunday, September 25 is the big night of Big Brother. During episode 34, we will finally know the guest who will win the prize money offered by the 24th season of the iconic reality show. Only one will be able to take home the big money and the members of F3 are just a few hours away from competing.

The champion is between Turner, Monte and Taylor. Since in Thursday's broadcast we saw how Brittany was evicted, which was no surprise since she was the target two weeks ago and was finding different ways to save herself from the block, until yesterday. Now we just have to prepare the popcorn and enjoy the show.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: How to vote for America's favorite

It's time to vote for your favorite participant of the season and the voting will help the chosen one win several extra prizes. The favorite guest will be awarded $50,000 and a one-week cruise for two. Everyone who has ever stopped by the house is eligible and even the final two guests can win.

Voting is now available on CBS.com and has 10 split votes in total until Sunday, September 25 at 9 AM PT. That same day will be the long-awaited grand finale, where we will know who will be crowned Big Brother 2022 champion. The first winner will receive a prize money of $750,000, while the second place winner will receive a consolation prize of $75,000.