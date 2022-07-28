A new gala of Big Brother 2022 season 24 is here. After seeing a bit of a hostile environment during yesterday's episode, tonight we will get to see what will happen with The Leftovers, who will be leaving the house and who will be heading to the block.

Big Brother 24 is getting ready for a new live eviction. During last night's episode several events have left the audience and the participants themselves upset. The Veto meeting is still going on and the alliances are quite divided. Taylor and Daniel got into a heated argument, Nicole made some accusations and the Houseguests didn't quite know what to think.

It seems that Taylor is already part of the outcasts as she was at the beginning of the reality show, but now she is even part of the Leftovers alliance, where they are trying to stop Nicole and Daniel's plans from coming to fruition. Undoubtedly tonight we will see a very interesting competition and could cause a great internal impact on the alliances. In just a few hours we will be able to see who takes power and who will have to go to the Block.

What time is Big Brother on tonight?

The tenth episode of Big Brother 24 will air at 9 PM (ET) on Thursday, July 28. Tonight we will get to see the veto, live eviction and HOH compensation in theory. In case we don't make the schedule, we will most likely see who the new head of the house is on Sunday's episode on Sunday the 31st, airing at 8PM ET/PT.

