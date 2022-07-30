Last night we could see who are the new nominees of the week in Big Brother 24, this Sunday there will be a new program and the competition continues. The game is getting more and more complicated and the participants no longer know who to trust. Here you tell me how to watch the next broadcast.

The fourth week of Big Brother 24 has arrived spicier than ever. There are only 9 weeks left until the doors of the most famous house close and one of the contestants is crowned the winner of the reality show. Everyone is fighting for their spot, no one is safe.

Alyssa and Indy are the nominees of week 4 thanks to the new HoH, Monte. Who decided to put into action his plan with Joseph, which was to eliminate one of them, since they do not belong to his alliance, The Leftovers. Today is the day of the Power of Veto inside the house and the houseguests are already preparing their strategies for the competition.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV and watch the live feeds on Paramount+. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: How to watch episode 11

The eleventh episode of Big Brother 24 will air at 8 p.m. (ET) on Sunday, July 31. The Power of Veto is coming up and the competition is on fire. The latest eliminated was Ameerah. The new HoH, Monte, sent Alyssa and Indy to the block, making them the new nominees for week four and hopefully someone who is willing to use the veto will win and eliminate them. In addition, the contestants are already devising new strategies for the competition.