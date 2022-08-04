We are just hours away from being able to see who is the new contestant who will have to leave the contest. In a few weeks it will finally be defined who are the final competitors and who will leave the famous Big Brother house victorious. Here's how to watch tonight's broadcast.

A new eviction night arrives in the famous Big Brother 24 house. After yesterday's embarrassing episode, where we could see a silly competition between the Veto players and an unwise move by Daniel (who had his best friend cheated on), today a new contestant is expected to leave the competition.

Recall that Monte nominated Indy and Alyssa for eviction, as they are the only couple not part of his alliance, Leftovers. Although there are still suspicions that Nicole is the next target, if Taylor goes back up and things line up, the player could be in trouble.

In the last chapter we could see how new secondary alliances were put together, such as Michael, Brittany and Taylor. In turn, Daniel decided to talk to Monte to see what would happen this week but he failed to get the truth and is suspicious of everything. After seeing what happened to Ameraah, it's understandable.

What time is Big Brother 24 on tonight?

Big Brother season 24 episode 12 will air at 9 PM ET on Thursday, August 4 on CBS. Only 6 weeks left until the final airing! The grand finale will air on Sunday, September 25, at 8 PM ET. The house is getting more and more out of control and the houseguests no longer trust anyone. The alliances they believe in will be short lived as we are almost 2 months away from having to see one of them crowned the winner.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.