Between the Leftovers alliance and the competition with Daniel and Kyle, the house is more on fire than ever. Big Brother 24 is getting closer and closer to show who will be the crowned winner of the most famous reality house in the world. Here's how to watch the episode on Sunday, August 7.

The guests of Big Brother 24 are preparing for the Power of Veto Competition. Some BB24 Festie Bestie will join the head of the family, nominees and other FBs during the week 5 game. Michael is the new HoH, which means he and Brittany will play against each other in the competition.

In the event that either of them win, they will likely take out the nominees so the head of the family can put Daniel and Kyle up for the next eviction. Jasmine and Turner were chosen to play as well. Both contestants know it's not the best strategy, as taking Daniel out would not benefit their game, but they must keep up with appearances and continue to make the rest of the house happy.

Joseph, Monte and Terrance have been nominated for eviction and if one of them wins, they will use the Veto and Michael will then re-nominate Kyle and Daniel with the latter as the target. Some contestants are between a rock and a hard place, but it looks like the house will get what they want this week and that is to direct Daniel to Thursday's eviction.

Big Brother 24: When will episode 14 air?

Episode 14 of Big Brother season 24 will air on Sunday 7 at 9 PM ET on CBS. We will get to see what happened after the Veto competition on Saturday 6 and who is the new winner of the round. Only 6 weeks left until the final airing! The grand finale will air on Sunday, September 25, at 8 PM ET.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.



