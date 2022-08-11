It's time for another eviction inside the Big Brother 2022 house! Today one of the contestants will have to leave the game and here's how to watch tonight's episode.

The Big Brother 24 house is gearing up for an evening full of tension and tears, thanks to tonight's eviction. But there's something different this time around, and that's that this week's target knows he's the next to go.

Daniel had his reign counted from the moment he was the head of the family in the first week of the competition. Any hopes he had went out the window after realizing how he had treated Taylor and the rest of the houseguests over the past few weeks.

Which means that tonight's potential eviction is no surprise. Many sources are predicting that the former HoH is the new eliminated from the Week 5 competition, although in this game you never know. A new strategy, an outright twist, or a radical change in thinking, can turn all of that around in a second. Worse things have happened in the house.

What time is Big Brother 24 on tonight?

Big Brother 2022 season 24 episode 16 arrives hand in hand with a new eviction. It will air tonight at 9 PM ET on CBS. There are only 7 weeks left, including this one, before we know the new winner of the reality show. So the competitors are trying to be the hunter and not the hunted in this game where no one can trust anyone and everyone must keep their eyes wide open in order to continue.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.