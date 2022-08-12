Another week of Big Brother 2022 season 24 is coming to an end. On Thursday we got to see who was eliminated and who is the new head of the house. Now we just need to know exactly who the new nominees are and who will play for survival. Here we tell you how to watch episode 17.

Thanks to Big Brother 24 spoilers and live feeds, we already know that on Sunday we will see a very interesting new broadcast. Taylor is the new HoH, Daniel is the last one eliminated from the house and there are already theories and possible candidates for nominations.

No one wants to be nominated, go to the block and or lose the Veto competition, but someone will have to do it. The game is getting more and more spicy and less and less merciful. We've seen it with Daniel in the last few weeks of his stay, who after turning on the new HoH, the entire house has gone for his head.

As the Leftovers took control of the house, they eliminated whomever they pleased. Now, without Daniel in the house, Kyle has been left a bit lonely, but from the looks of it, he won't be the next target. That makes us wonder who will be the possible nominees for the competition that will put in jacke alliances and strategies. We'll have to wait and see.

Big Brother 24: When will episode 17 air?

Episode 17 of Big Brother 2022 season 24 will air on Sunday, August 14 at 8 PM ET on CBS. We will finally get to see what strategy Taylor decided to use, the nominees and how they will try to save their skins to not go straight to Thursday, where we will see a new eviction.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.