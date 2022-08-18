Tonight you can't miss episode 19 of Big Brother 24 which will bring not one, but two eliminations to the most famous house on television. Here's how to watch the broadcast and what to expect.

The seventh week of Big Brother 24 has arrived and tonight a new eviction awaits us. During the course of the competition we have witnessed several unexpected twists and turns inside the house but without a doubt one of the most crucial moments for the contestants has arrived.

In the last eviction episode, Julie Chen has revealed that the house will be divided, so the contestants will have tosplit into two groups of five and play two simultaneous games that will end with a double eviction. So tonight we will not only see one of the guests leave the show, but two.

So far none of the guests know about this twist, as it will begin after the eviction. Their reactions will undoubtedly be unforgettable, as something like this has not happened since the beginning of the season. Alliances will no longer work and each and every one of them will have to fend for themselves.

What time is Big Brother 24 on tonight?

Episode 19 of Big Brother 2022 season 24 will air on Thursday, August 18 at 9 PM ET on CBS. Today's evening will be special as we will be able to watch a two-hour special event. So get comfortable, bring the popcorn and enjoy the show, because the game is about to get spicy.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.