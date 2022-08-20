This week there was a little bit of everything. A new eviction, four nominations, two heads of household and the house separated into groups of five. Undoubtedly, the seventh week has revolutionized both the participants and the audience. Here's how to watch tomorrow's episode.

This week there have been multiple changes in the Big Brother house. The nominations are over, we know who will be this week's HoHs and who has won the Veto competition. Season 24 is on fire and has established itself as one of the best in reality television.

Michael and Terrance are the new Heads of the Housegold of the two groups that dominate the house during the sixth week: Big BroChella and Dyre Fest. Michael decided to send Monte and Jasmine for eviction. Terrance nominated Joseph and Turner.

With the Split House Twist in effect within the house, the strategies are complicated. The audience didn't agree too much with this move on the part of the production, as they believe they planned it to eliminate the alliance that used to pedromine, the Leftovers.

What time is Big Brother 24 on tomorrow?

Episode 20 of Big Brother 2022 season 24 will air on Sunday, August 21 at 8 PM ET on CBS. There are only five weeks left to find out who will be the winner and who will be America's favorite.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.