There are only two more broadcasts to go until the end of the eighth week of Big Brother 24. During tomorrow's episode, we will be able to witness a new eviction, marking the departure of one of the guests from the show, who will not return in week 9. Here's how to watch episode 25.

Tomorrow night we get to see one of the 7 remaining houseguests in the Big Brother 24 house get evicted. As we saw on Sunday's episode, The new HoH nominated Taylor and Brittany to then join the After Party alliance, which formed in the courtyard during the week of Dyre Fest.

Turner aimed to fool Michael if the opportunity arose, but he once again won the Power of Veto. So far he already has five wins and is very close to breaking the record for the competitor with the most vetoes won so far, in the history of the reality show. Because of this, the eviction was between Taylor and Kyle and it doesn't look too good for the latter.

Even though Terrance worked pretty hard during the week to keep Taylor, Turner expressed his concern about her staying in the house. All indications are that Kyle will be the one through the door to become a juror but you never know. The contestants can no longer put their hands in the fire for anyone. Now all that remains is to watch and wait for them to make their moves.

What time is Big Brother on tomorrow?

Episode 25 of Big Brother 24 will air Thurday, September 1 at 9 PM (ET) on CBS. There are only three weeks left to see who becomes America's favorite and who wins the $750,000. Without a doubt, this season has been one of the most controversial and entertaining. All of this is thanks to each of the guests who have been in the house and the 8 (Turner, Alyssa, Kyle, Monte, Michael, Brittany, Terrance and Taylor) who are still in the game.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.