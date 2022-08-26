The Big Brother 24 format is back to normal after the double eviction we saw on Thursday night. The houseguests finally have a break, but not for long, as we will soon see them competing again for the Power of Veto. Here's how to watch the next episode.

The eighth week of Big Brother 24 has begun and the houseguests will have to plan their next strategies, as the house is back to normal. Two contestants had to leave the competition and one HG was elected as the new head of the household. The time came to have to nominate and no one feels safe.

The houseguests were back to one group after Jasmine and Joseph were evicted and Turner became this week's new HoH. He won't have an easy week as he must decide which alliance he will join and who he will have to compete with to win the $750,000 winner-take-all prize.

According to predictions, Turner could send Terrance and Alyssa to the block, as he promised several of his teammates that he would keep them safe this week while he decides which side they belong to. There are only 8 contestants left and as the episodes go on, the houseguests go into survival mode to avoid being at the next eviction gala.

What time is Big Brother 24 on Sunday?

Episode 26 of Big Brother 24 will air Sunday, August 28 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. There are only four weeks left to find out who will be the winner and who will be America's favorite. The participants still competing for the prize money are: Turner, Alyssa, Kyle, Monte, Michael, Brittany, Terrance and Taylor.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.