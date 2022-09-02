There are only three weeks left until the grand finale and the contestants are getting more and more anxious. The Big Brother 24 house will close its doors soon and one of the guests will win the prize money. Here's how to watch episode 26.

The Big Brother 24 house has once again dismissed one of its guests, leaving only 7 players in the competition. They will have to sharpen their strategies as only one will be crowned the winner of the $750,000. In the case of America's favorite, the audience will have the power to choose who is the most beloved contestant of the show.

During last night's episode we saw Kyle leave the house and become the new member of the jury. Michael became the new Head of the Household after winning the Slip N Slide competition and the Zingbot puzzle. Everything we didn't see after the eviction will likely air on Sunday.

Before knowing the results, we saw how Kyle's colleagues talked in depth about his behavior and what he has said about the possible alliances between the POC HGs. The meeting set up many side discussions where we finally see the new eliminated accept the blame for all his actions. What will Joseph think of this after being betrayed? It would be something really interesting to see.

Big Brother 24: What time episode 26 airs?

Episode 26 of Big Brother 24 will air Sunday, September 4 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. There are only three weeks left until the end of the reality show on September 25. The competition has a total of 12 weeks where in each of them one of the guests had to leave the house, except for week 7, where there was a double eviction (for the first time).

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.