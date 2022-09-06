Big Brother 24 is getting into its final stages and there are only seven houseguests left in the house. Here, check out when and how you can watch or stream the next episode for free.

Season 24 of Big Brother is underway and there are only seven houseguest left in the house. Nobody wants to get evicted, but the game is getting harder. Two contestants are nominated but things could change with the Power of the Veto.

Last week’s Kyle was evicted after his sensitive comments about the POC of the house. Now, Michael, Brittanny, Taylor, Turner, Alyssa, Terrance and Monte are trying to secure their alliances, especially so close to the finale.

Meanwhile, Michael seems unstoppable. He won the Head of the Household, nominated Terrance and Alyssa, who will have to try to plead their case. On the other hand, it will be interesting to see if Michael will become a target or not. Check out how to watch the next episode.

Big Brother 24: When is Big Brother on tonight? (Wed, Sept. 7)

Episode 27 of Big Brother 24 will air Wednesday, September 7 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. If you can’t watch it on cable, you can also stream it live on fuboTV, which you can enjoy with a seven-day free trial. Remember that you can also watch the live feeds on Paramount+, free-trial.

With Michael winning the HoH, he had limited options to nominate: he’s in a final 3 with Brittany and Taylor, close to Monte and promised Turner not to nominate him after he evicted Kyle last week. It seems that it will be difficult for the nominated guests.

Meanwhile, Monte and Turner feel that they need a Veto to win to try to evict Michael. If you want to know what happened, you can check all the spoilers here. Big Brother will return on Thursday with an eviction and then on Sunday at 8:30 PM (ET).