Tomorrow we will have a new eviction episode where one of the nominees will have to leave the Big Brother 24 house and join the jury. Will it be Alyssa or Terrance? Get your popcorn ready because the drama is about to begin. Here's how to watch episode 28.

One of the two nominees is preparing to leave the Big Brother 24 house during tomorrow's eviction episode. First, though, we'll have to see which of the seven houseguests will take the Power of Veto medallion this week, and thanks to spoilers and live feeds we already know the outcome.

Michael has regained control of the house, enshrining himself as the Head of the Household for week nine. His nominations were already set but there is always the possibility of changing his mind, as he told Brittany numerous times.

All of them are very close to the final goal and to be able to win the $750,000 prize money. None of them wants to leave the house but one will have to do it and everything indicates that Terrance will be the next to be evicted. The HG has not put up much resistance so far, as his strategy is based on destroying Michael from the outside.

Big Brother 24: What time is Big Brother on tomorrow?

Episode 28 of Big Brother 24 will air Thurday, September 8 at 9 PM (ET) on CBS. Little by little we begin to see how the guests panic and struggle to reinforce their main alliances so as not to be betrayed at the first time.

Things are getting exponentially more complicated and with this Veto it will be remarkable for several reasons, one of them is the return of BB Comics. The countdown is on and there are only three weeks left to see who will emerge as the winner and who is America's favorite.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.