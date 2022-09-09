There are only two weeks left until the big finale of Big Brother 24. Entering the tenth week, the competition will get a lot rougher, as everyone will be very anxious. Here's how to watch Sunday's episode.

During last night's episode we could see how the house was plunged into surprise and chaos. As much as the guests were expecting a double eviction, nothing was confirmed and the hopes that it wouldn't happen remained intact. Big Brother 24 is just a few weeks away and everyone wants to be the big winner.

But only one of them will have the honor of winning the $750,000 prize money. Thanks to the double broadcast we saw how Terrance was voted by his housemates to be the new evictee of the house. Something that was pretty obvious since Michael sent him to the block along with Alyssa.

It looks like Terrance's plan to sink Michael from the outside of may not go through, as he was the next one to follow him out the door. The last HoH was the second evicted, after the 3-0 vote, where Taylor, Monte and Alyssa were responsible. This was a twist that the viewers didn't see coming, let alone the jury watching from the sidelines.

Big Brother 24: What time is Big Brother on Sunday?

Episode 29 of Big Brother 24 will air Sunday, September 11 at 8:30 PM (ET) on CBS. There are only two weeks left until the grand finale and the tension is already palpable in the house. According to the schedule, the last episode should air on Sunday, September 25 at 8 PM.

There are only 5 guests left and among them is the winner. Now we just have to wait until the next eviction night to find out who will be the finalists of the reality show. The last Sunday will also be voting to find out who is America's favorite.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.