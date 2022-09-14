Tonight is the first episode of week 11 and that means there are only a few days left until the big finale. Here's how to watch today's broadcast and what could happen.

Before the eviction night of Big Brother 24, we will have to see what happens with the Veto competition, in which Monte has been eliminated shortly after starting, as he has not been fast enough as his fellow houseguests. No doubt the house has already gone into survival mode, as one wrong move could cost him $750,000.

The prize money will be awarded to the winner of the program and we will soon find out who it is. The finale is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 25 at 9 PM, so there are only a few days left to find out. In addition, the audience will also be part of the night, as they will have to vote for America's favorite.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: What time is Big Brother on tonight?

Episode 30 of Big Brother 24 will air Wednesday, September 14 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. This week we got to see Monte send Alyssa and Brittany to the block, thus becoming the new nominees. But soon after, the latter used the Veto and saved herself, forcing HoH to renominate someone in her place.

Taylor was the chosen one, so that marks Alyssa as the new target. This is not good news for Brittany, as if she was in danger before, now she will have to run for her life. The guys will be preparing all their strategies to make this the new elimination. Fasten your seat belts, it's about to get spicy.