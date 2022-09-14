Tomorrow comes a new eviction night and we are getting closer and closer to know the participant who will be the winner of season 24. Here's how to watch Thursday's episode of Big Brother.

Big Brother 24 returns tomorrow night for a new eviction episode. Five of the houseguests will have to fight for their safety inside the house and the chance to get a little closer to the finale, which will arrive in a week and a few days, on September 25.

After the surprise attack, the competition for the Veto, the guests had to wake up at 5 a.m. and within minutes they had to be in the backyard, ready to compete once again. Monte was not fast enough and was eliminated rather quickly. During today's broadcast we will be able to see some tough decisions being made, setting the stage for tomorrow's eviction episode.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: What time is Big Brother on tomorrow?

Episode 31 of Big Brother 24 will air Thursday, September 15 at 9 PM (ET) on CBS. There are only two weeks left until the grand finale, which will take place on Sunday the 25th at 8PM. One of the guests will be seen as the winner of season 24 and the audience will have to decide who is America's favorite through a vote.

We have seen several memorable moments during the last weeks, such as Paloma's exit, Michael's multiple victories, unexpected romances, Pooch's 12-0 eviction, Kyle's betrayal, Joseph's anger, the division of the house into two groups, the zigbot, the games, the strategies and alliances. It has undoubtedly been one of the most entertaining seasons so far.