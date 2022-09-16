On Sunday we will have a new episode of Big Brother 24 where we will see who was crowned HOH, who nominated and who was the winner of the competition for the Veto. Here we tell you how and when to watch the next transmission.

Everything is happening too fast in week eleven of Big Brother 24. Yesterday we saw who was evicted and who was consecrated as the new Head of the Household. This afternoon, thanks to spoilers, we already had the Power of Veto plans and nominations. Now it's time to find out who has won the competition for the Veto.

In a few hours we will know who is the guest who has won the competition for the Veto, what his strategy will be and on whom he will use it. The game is getting hotter and hotter and the participants are already a little tired of so much activity, but they have no choice but to keep fighting if they want to win the $750,000 prize money.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.

Big Brother 24: What time is Big Brother on Sunday?

Episode 32 of Big Brother 24 will air Sunday September 18 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. There is only one week left to find out who will be the winner of Big Brother 24 and who will be America's favorite. Will it be Taylor? Anything is possible, as she is one of the audience's favorites and they always pull in her favor.

Without a doubt, this year's show has been one of the most entertaining of the network. We saw everything: fights, betrayals, romances, friendships, brutal competitions, the division of the house and the teams, surprise evictions and much more.