The third elimination is almost upon us, CBS has announced some last minute changes but don't panic. Here, check out what time and how to watch the seventh episode of the reality competition.

Big Brother 24 is more controversial than ever. All indications are that Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli could be the next contestant to leave the house. On Wednesday night, after the nomination, Taylor and Pooch were the competitors that make up the block.

Pooch's plan was to stand next to Brittany, but he didn't seem to realize that he might be the target this week. He also thought he could win the veto and put Taulor on the block instead. He has shown himself to be quite confident and that itself may be playing a very bad trick on him.

The women in the house are ready to attack him and they know he is a threat to the rest in the future, so it is a great opportunity to exile him from the competition if he remains on the block. Although Pooch and some of the men have formed an alliance, called The Oasis, and he certainly won't leave without putting up a fight first.

Big Brother 24: When will episode 7 air?

Episode 7 is scheduled for the next regular night, Sunday, July 24. It will be followed by a two-hour episode starting at 8/7c. It was initially scheduled to air on Friday night, but that quickly changed after CBS made the announcement of the new schedule.

Many are wondering what will happen to the guests, as the Noms' baggage has not yet arrived in the storage room for the week, so it would appear that everything is on schedule there. The HGs will do their voting and eviction today but only on Sunday night will we be able to see the results and the recording.