The first elimination of Big Brother season 24 is closer than we thought. With only a week since the house opened its doors, tomorrow will be the day when one of the famous guests will leave the show. Here's how to watch the first eviction episode.

With only one week left on the air, one of the most tense nights of Big Brother 24 is approaching. Tomorrow will be the first eviction episode where one of the 16 contestants will have to leave the house and will no longer be part of the competition. Those who remain in the house will continue to play to try to win the $750,000 prize.

With the third episode airing tonight at 8 PM (ET) on CBS, we will see the tensions that remain between the contestants and the nominees. Undoubtedly, things have been quite complicated inside the house and no one feels safe. Many alliances have already been established and the first targets have been chosen. We will see how long they last, as the game has begun and promises are the first to be broken.

Houseguests spend most of the evening speculating on what is going to happen with this Backstage pass twist. Many of them think that Pooch is going to have some kind of power to name one of the backstage pass players as a last-minute nominee. Also, after Michael won the Power of the Veto, HoH Daniel had to nominate someone else and he chose Taylor.

Big Brother 2022: How to watch first eviction episode

The first eviction will be Thursday, July 14 at 9 PM (ET), and fans will have until that same day to vote and save any of the nominees. In case you don't remember, Joe Pooch pulled the Backstage Head card last week and had to choose three couples, of which Paloma, Alyssa and Britanny were his picks for this first nomination. Whichever girl wins America's vote will be safe.

Get ready to see what happens next on BB24, because the house is on fire and the nominees will show no mercy as they compete to stay in the competition. You will be able to watch the fourth episode live on CBS or fuboTV. In addition, live streams are available on Paramount+, which you can get with a free seven-day trial.