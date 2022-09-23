Big Brother 24 is about to reach its finale and the HGs are already preparing to compete in the final stages of the competition. Here's how to watch tonight's special episode, titled Memory Lane.

The remaining HGs closed Thursday's episode of Big Brother 24 with a bottle of bubbly and then went on to gather at the kitchen table to reflect on what their time on the season was like and the hope of their former housemates. Those are the small cuts we'll get to see as a narrated account of the events that transpired, complete with bloopers and an incredible montage of the crying session in the living room.

Turner, Monte and Taylor have already made their debuts in all three competitions for the final HOH. R1 was won by Turner, so Taylor and Monte will have to compete in R2 to secure their place in R3. The game was similar to the "hold on and survive" of last year's edition. Now, participants must hold on to giant hot dogs because the "Welcome to Biiiig Brother" will begin.

The Memory Lane episode will end with the HGs leaving rather shaken up and it's likely that before the credits roll we'll perhaps see a preview of how Sunday's two-hour finale unfolds starting at 8 PM. The first spoilers will arrive in a few hours and that's when the preview for the grand finale will begin.

Big Brother 24: What time is Big Brother on tonight?

The special episode of Memory Lane will air tonight on CBS at 8PM ET. It is the penultimate episode where there will be a teaser of the R1 HOH finale. F3 was confirmed overnight Thursday following Brittany's eviction and her move to the jury, but the season is not over yet.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.