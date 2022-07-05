The 24th season of Big Brother will premiere on Wednesday, July 6, with a live move-in and many surprises. Here, check out time and how to watch or live stream the first episode.

Big Brother, one of the most popular reality TV competitions, is back with its 24th season, new houseguests and a fresh theme. Many fans are eager to start following the game, in which only one of the 16 contestants will prevail.

The new 16 houseguests will move into the house live during the 90-minute premiere episode. This time, the house is decorated following a “Palm Springs” vibe and, according to longtime host Julie Chen Moonves, there will be new twists, especially in the first eviction.

Her words, which implied that the nominated guests won’t necessarily be the ones to live, has fans speculating about the possibility of an America’s vote. However, there’s nothing confirmed yet. If you don’t want to miss the premiere of Big Brother 24, check out how to watch.

Big Brother 2022: How to watch or live stream Episode 1 of Season 24

The premiere will air on Wednesday, July 6 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. If you want to live stream the show, you can do so on fuboTV. Meanwhile, the live feeds will be available on Paramount+ (seven-day free trial), which will begin on premiere night at 9:30 p.m. PT/12:30 a.m. ET.

This season will be 82 days long, being one of the shortests seasons in history. The big prize is $750,000 and the contestant who wins the title of “America's favorite houseguest” will take home $75,000, assuming that the prizes are the same as last season.

Host Julie Chen Moonves said to US Weekly this week that she was “excited for the fans to see these new twists and turns and challenges,” and while fans are used to changes from season to season, this “is next level like we’ve never done before. It’s going to keep all of us on our toes, not just the houseguests, but us viewers.”