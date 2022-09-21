The big day is almost here! There are only 4 days left to find out who will be the winner of Big Brother season 24 and fans can't wait any longer. Here we tell you how to watch the last episode and how long it will last.

Big Brother has come to an end. Thursday's episode will be the second to last show we will see of season 24 and there will be one last eviction. There are only 4 guests left inside the most famous house and among them is the winner of the $750,000prize money. Although there was a lot of back and forth, this edition was full of drama and the grand finale is expected to be no less.

Brittany, Turner, Monte and Taylor are the contestants heading to F3 but one of them will have to drop out of the competition tomorrow. The decision is down to Monte and Taylor as the nominees for week 11 are Brittany and Turner. Last week there were several possible strategies that were going to be in place after Monte won the Veto, but nothing is confirmed yet.

The HGs are not the only ones who are anxious, as their former housemates are watching from the sidelines and want to know which of them will be crowned the winner of the season. The jurors have also had their share of controversy in the competition, but their moves were not solid enough to make it to the end.

Big Brother 24: How to watch Saturday's final episode

Episode 34 of Big Brother 24 will air Sunday, September 25 at 8 PM (ET) on CBS. The grand finale will be a two-hour event and the jury will have to decide who is the new winner of BB24. On the other hand, the United States will also have a very important place in the elections, as the audience will have to vote to find out who is America's favorite.

Remember that you can stream the show live on fuboTV (7 day-free trial) and watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which is offering a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription only costs $4.99 per month. There you can watch all the content that CBS can't show on TV, such as fights, romances and everything captured by the four live cameras.