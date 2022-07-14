The day has arrived. Tonight one of the contestants will have to leave the Big Brother house and you will be part of the outcome. Find out here when and how the audience voted to choose who stays in the most famous house.

Big Brother 2022: How was the voting system of the first eviction episode and until when?

Big Brother 24 eviction night is approaching, where the audience will be able to choose who stays in the house and who leaves the competition. Julie Chen Moonves talked about the twists and turns of this new season and how viewers should expect the unexpected until the last minute.

"The first live eviction night is going to be unlike any eviction night we’ve ever had because it may not be one of the people that you think that ends up getting bounced that night,” she explained in an interview with US Weekly Sharon Tharp. This means that tonight there may be changes until the decisive moment of the voting and the delivery of the results.

Not only will the audience have to be on the lookout for every move, but also everyone involved in the reality show. There will be so many new changes in this season that it will be a game that has never been seen before. Some rumors have already started to circulate and sources close to the show stated that Paloma Aguliar has left the Big Brother house, although we will have to wait for the official confirmation from CBS.

Big Brother 2022: How could I vote for the first eviction episode?

Whenever there is a vote to be cast, you will have to visit the CBS.com/BBVote website and click on "vote" for the guest you want to save from elimination. There, you have to provide your email address and agree to the terms and conditions.

Remember that Joe Pooch pulled the Backstage Head card last week and had to choose three couples, of which Paloma, Alyssa and Britanny were his picks for this first nomination. One of them will win the America's Vote and be safe from elimination.

On the other hand, after Michael won the Power of the Veto, HoH Daniel had to nominate someone else and he chose Taylor. It is not long to see who will be the first to leave the house.

Big Brother 2022: Until when it was possible to vote for tonight?

The voting window closed on Thursday, July 14 at 9 AM. Per the terms and conditions, this period may change and CBS will notify viewers on the Big Brother 24 website, accessible at cbs.com/bbvote.

See who you chose to keep safe during tonight’s LIVE eviction episode at 9 pm EST on CBS or fuboTV. In addition, live streams are available on Paramount+, which you can get with a free seven-day trial.

Big Brother 2022: How many times it was possible to vote for a contestant?

Each viewer had up to 10 votes, meaning they could spend those votes on a single contestant or split them between different guests. Only one of them can be saved. Tonight we will see who has caught the public's attention the most and is saved.