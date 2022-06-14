‘Big Brother’ will premiere its 24th season on Wednesday, July 6 and fans are eager to meet the new group of contestants who will try to win the cash prize by staying in a house, sequestered from the world, for a few months while also competing to win benefits and security.
In February, the third season of Celebrity Big Brother was a total success, and fans got a fair share of drama, thanks mostly to Todrick Hall, and fun with all the famous guests, including former NBA player Lamar Odom. However, the season was short and now it's time to meet anonymous contestants who will give their all.
CBS confirmed that this season premiere will be a live move-in, meaning that fans won’t miss any of the crucial first moments in the house, when the first alliances are usually set. While the cast hasn’t been announced yet, we can go through the memory lane and revisit all the previous winners from the show.
Big Brother 2022: Previous winners ahead of BB24
After all these years, production has made all kinds of changes to the format, the house and introduce new twists. However, something has always remained the same: Julie Chen Moonves has been the host through it all, and this season won’t be the exception.
Chen Moonves has seen all the previous 23 winners of every civilian version of Big Brother. Last season, lawyer Xavier Prather, who became the first Black winner of the American show’s civilian version, took home $750,000 from cash prize. Here, check out every winner and America's favorite guest.
|Season
|Winner
|Runner-Up
|America's Favorite Guest
|Season 1
|Eddie McGee
|Josh Souza
|N/A
|Season 2
|Will Kirby
|Nicole Schaffrich
|N/A
|Season 3
|Lisa Donahue
|Danielle Reyes
|N/A
|Season 4
|Jun Song
|Alison Irwin
|N/A
|Season 5
|Drew Daniel
|Michael Ellis
|N/A
|Season 6
|Maggie Ausburn
|Ivette Corredero
|N/A
|Season 7
|Mike Malin
|Erika Landin
|Janelle Pierzina
|Season 8
|Dick Donato
|Daniele Donato
|N/A
|Season 9
|Adam Jasinski
|Ryan Quicksall
|James Zinkand
|Season 10
|Dan Ghessling
|Memphis Garrett
|Keesha Smith
|Season 11
|Jordan Lloyd
|Natalie Martinez
|Jeff Schroeder
|Season 12
|Hayden Moss
|Lane Elenburg
|Britney Haynes
|Season 13
|Rachel Reilly
|Porsche Briggs
|Jeff Schroeder
|Season 14
|Ian Terry
|Dan Gheesling
|Frank Eudy
|Season 15
|Andy Herren
|GinaMarie Zimmerman
|Elissa Slater
|Season 16
|Derrick Levasseur
|Cody Calafiori
|Donny Thompson
|Season 17
|Steve Moses
|Liz Nolan
|James Huling
|Season 18
|Nicole Franzel
|Paul Abrahamian
|Victor Arroyo
|Season 'Over The Top'
|Moran Willett
|Jason Roy
|N/A
|Season 19
|Josh Martinez
|Paul Abrahamian
|Cody Nickson
|Season 20
|Kaycee Clark
|Tyler Crispen
|Tyler Crispen
|Season 21
|Jackson Michie
|Holly Allen
|Nicole Anthony
|Season 22
|Cody Calafiore
|Enzo Palumbo
|D'Vonne Rogers
|Season 23
|Xavier Prather
|Derek Frazier
|Tiffany Mitchell