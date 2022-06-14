The 24th season of Big Brother will premiere next month on CBS. Before we meet the new cast, check out here who are all the past winners of the one of the most viewed reality TV competitions.

‘Big Brother’ will premiere its 24th season on Wednesday, July 6 and fans are eager to meet the new group of contestants who will try to win the cash prize by staying in a house, sequestered from the world, for a few months while also competing to win benefits and security.

In February, the third season of Celebrity Big Brother was a total success, and fans got a fair share of drama, thanks mostly to Todrick Hall, and fun with all the famous guests, including former NBA player Lamar Odom. However, the season was short and now it's time to meet anonymous contestants who will give their all.

CBS confirmed that this season premiere will be a live move-in, meaning that fans won’t miss any of the crucial first moments in the house, when the first alliances are usually set. While the cast hasn’t been announced yet, we can go through the memory lane and revisit all the previous winners from the show.

Big Brother 2022: Previous winners ahead of BB24

After all these years, production has made all kinds of changes to the format, the house and introduce new twists. However, something has always remained the same: Julie Chen Moonves has been the host through it all, and this season won’t be the exception.

Chen Moonves has seen all the previous 23 winners of every civilian version of Big Brother. Last season, lawyer Xavier Prather, who became the first Black winner of the American show’s civilian version, took home $750,000 from cash prize. Here, check out every winner and America's favorite guest.