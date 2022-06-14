‘Big Brother’ will premiere its 24th season on Wednesday, July 6 and fans are eager to meet the new group of contestants who will try to win the cash prize by staying in a house, sequestered from the world, for a few months while also competing to win benefits and security. 

In February, the third season of Celebrity Big Brother was a total success, and fans got a fair share of drama, thanks mostly to Todrick Hall, and fun with all the famous guests, including former NBA player Lamar Odom. However, the season was short and now it's time to meet anonymous contestants who will give their all. 

CBS confirmed that this season premiere will be a live move-in, meaning that fans won’t miss any of the crucial first moments in the house, when the first alliances are usually set. While the cast hasn’t been announced yet, we can go through the memory lane and revisit all the previous winners from the show. 

Big Brother 2022: Previous winners ahead of BB24 

After all these years, production has made all kinds of changes to the format, the house and introduce new twists. However, something has always remained the same: Julie Chen Moonves has been the host through it all, and this season won’t be the exception. 

Chen Moonves has seen all the previous 23 winners of every civilian version of Big Brother. Last season, lawyer Xavier Prather, who became the first Black winner of the American show’s civilian version, took home $750,000 from cash prize. Here, check out every winner and America's favorite guest.

Season Winner Runner-Up America's Favorite Guest
Season 1 Eddie McGee Josh Souza N/A
Season 2 Will Kirby  Nicole Schaffrich N/A
Season 3 Lisa Donahue Danielle Reyes N/A
Season 4  Jun Song  Alison Irwin N/A
Season 5 Drew Daniel Michael Ellis N/A
Season 6 Maggie Ausburn Ivette Corredero N/A
Season 7 Mike Malin Erika Landin Janelle Pierzina
Season 8  Dick Donato Daniele Donato N/A
Season 9  Adam Jasinski Ryan Quicksall James Zinkand
Season 10  Dan Ghessling Memphis Garrett Keesha Smith 
Season 11 Jordan Lloyd  Natalie Martinez Jeff Schroeder
Season 12 Hayden Moss Lane Elenburg Britney Haynes
Season 13 Rachel Reilly Porsche Briggs Jeff Schroeder
Season 14 Ian Terry Dan Gheesling Frank Eudy
Season 15 Andy Herren GinaMarie Zimmerman Elissa Slater
Season 16  Derrick Levasseur  Cody Calafiori Donny Thompson 
Season 17  Steve Moses  Liz Nolan James Huling
Season 18  Nicole Franzel  Paul Abrahamian Victor Arroyo 
Season 'Over The Top' Moran Willett Jason Roy  N/A
Season 19 Josh Martinez Paul Abrahamian Cody Nickson
Season 20 Kaycee Clark Tyler Crispen Tyler Crispen
Season 21 Jackson Michie Holly Allen Nicole Anthony
Season 22 Cody Calafiore Enzo Palumbo  D'Vonne Rogers
Season 23 Xavier Prather Derek Frazier Tiffany Mitchell