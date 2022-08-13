It’s been a month and a half since the houseguest moved into the house for Big Brother 24. The season has been exciting so far, and there is more good news: live audiences are returning. Here, check out what we know.

Season 24 of Big Brother is underway and the journey has been entertaining so far. After a rocky start of the season, in which many fans watched many of the HGs bully Taylor Hale, now there is a big alliance in the house (The Leftovers) who are running things. And, now, to make things better, live audiences are set to return.

Before the start of the season, production of the show told Sharon Tharp of US Weekly that they were “hopeful for a live audience but had to scrap that idea.” A reason for that change wasn’t disclosed, however it was speculated for COVID-19 to be the reason.

However, it seems like production is ready to bring the audience back for the live episodes, in which evictions and HoH competitions occur. Here, check out what we know about the return of the live audiences and what you need to be able to attend the show.

Big Brother 2022: When are live audiences returning?

According to the website On Camera Audiences, in which fans can find tickets to tapings, Big Brother will have a live audience for this week’s eviction episode on August 18. This episode will also be a two-hour special, in which the house will be divided in two groups to have a double eviction.

Tickets for the upcoming show are already sold out but there will be available for all the upcoming Thursday’s episodes until September 22 on the On Camera Audiences website. The finale is set for Sunday September 25. In order to attend, you must be fully vaccinated (including boosters) and present a COVID-19 test 48 hours in advance.

The show is aired on CBS but you can also watch all the live feeds on Paramount+, which offers a one-week free trial to watch all the footage and then the subscription costs $4.99 per month. You can also live stream the episodes on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

Big Brother 2022: Where is the BB house located?

As you might guess, the house of Big Brother isn’t actually a house but a television set. The Big Brother house is located at the CBS Studio Center SoundStage 18 in Los Angeles. The house has 94 high-definition cameras and 113 microphones with 24-hour surveillance to watch every move from the contestants.