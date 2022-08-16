After Kyle and Alyssa became an official couple, everyone wonders if fan-favorites Taylor Hale and Joseph Abdin are going to become an official item. Here, check out what they have said about the “Jaylor” ship.

Love it’s in the air at the Big Brother house. During the past few days, fans have seen how some of the contestants of Season 24 have become very "friendly" with each other, and there are at least two possible showmances going on which have affected the competition. Remember you can watch the live feeds on Paramount+, which offers a free-trial.

This week, Taylor Hale won Head of the Household and nominated Indy and Terrance with no clear plan ahead. While at first the The Leftovers, the big alliance in the house, were after Terrance, they soon started to think about backdooring Alyssa.

However, here’s where things get complicated: Kyle has feelings for her. After being intimate, the pair had a talk in which it seemed like their “showmance” was going to end, but it ended up in them becoming boyfriend and girlfriend. So, what is happening with Taylor and Joseph?

Big Brother 2022 showmances: Are Taylor and Joseph a couple?

After a difficult start in the house, Taylor quickly picked up and became part of The Leftovers alliance. She is now part of the powerful group, with Joseph, Michael, Brittanny, Kyle, Monte and Turner on her side.

Joseph and Taylor have been flirtatious with each other, and he even offered her to “fake a romance.” After the latest Veto comp, the pair has to tethered together for 48 hours and that, of course, has made them discuss their relationship.

On the night of August 16, Joseph told Taylor that “after observing Kyle and Alyssa yesterday, I cannot allow myself to continue in that direction (of the showmance)”. Taylor agreed, saying that “It's the dumbest thing to ever do. We made this serve its purpose. Now this is a great excuse to end the fauxmance.”

However, Taylor admitted to Brittany that she has a crush on Joseph. Meanwhile, Joseph said to Turner that nothing romantic was going on and they have "never crossed a boundary and are not the next Kyle and Alyssa,” before adding that something "could" develop between them. But, for now, it’s obvious that they’re focusing on the game.