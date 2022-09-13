Big Brother 24 is in its final weeks and it seems like Taylor and Monte are getting closer to each other. Here, check out what has happened in the live feeds and if they are in a showmance.

Season 24 of Big Brother is in its final weeks and there are only five houseguests left, making every decision crucial for the future of their games. Nobody wants to leave and lose the $750,000 prize money but it seems like love is in the house again. Remember you can watch the show on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

If there’s a contestant that has made an impression this season, it is definitely Taylor Hale. The beauty queen first had to endure bullying in her first weeks in the house, but then she was able to make strategic alliances and now is close to getting into the finale.

While it is no secret that she was very close with Joseph Abdin, who was evicted three weeks ago, it seemed like their romance never took off. And now, Hale seems to have forgotten Joseph with another houseguest, Monte Taylor. Here, check out everything we know about their relationship from the live feeds.

Big Brother 24: Taylor and Monte kiss in the live feeds

This is Big Brother, so expect the unexpected is the motto. However, what fans saw on the live feeds on Monday night was totally out of the blue. Taylor and Monte were caught kissing in the HoH room and that is a twist that could change everything going forward if their feelings are serious.

But, let’s recap: Monte, Taulor and Turner stayed up late on Monday (Sept. 12). They went to bed around 8:00 am PT on Tuesday. Taylor went to the HoH room, with Monte following her. They talked game, before starting a flirty conversation about their body temperature and that led to cuddling, and then kissing.

Fans couldn’t believe it! Especially after Taylor has made it very clear that she has a crush on Joseph, and how she even left a poem for him in his bag. However, after Joe’s eviction she felt betrayed by him. Meanwhile, Monte has shown some attraction to Taylor but nothing too serious.

Currently, Taylor is on the block. She has discussed a Final Two with Brittany, while Monte has a final two with Turner. So, if they actually enter a showmance, would they change their game? Consider us intrigued. Check out all the spoilers here, and remember you can watch the live feeds on Paramount+ (free-trial).



