The Live Feeds spoilers are here, along with the possible plans of the guests in this week's competition. Here we tell you what the twists and turns will be inside the Big Brother 24 house and what the next moves are for the Power of Veto.

The Big Brother 24 house is on fire! The houseguests are just four weeks away from finding out who is the winner of the new season and who is America's favorite, through the decision of the public. After the competition returned to its normal format, the strategies took different directions.

Last episode we saw how Joseph and Jasmine left the game and became part of the jury. The 8 contestants who remained in the house have been planning moves for the rest of the night and the following days. But, everything could change from one second to the next. Turner, the new HoH has been between the two alliances and at any moment could betray one of them.

Big Brother 24: What are the plans for the Power of Veto?

As we've seen, thanks to spoilers, Turner surprised Brittany and Taylor by nominating them for Week 8 eviction. All is not as it seems, though, as in theory her real plan is to trick Michael. If either contestant wins the Veto competition, Michael would go on to take her place at the ceremony.

However, something might not go according to plan. If Michael manages to win, HoH will have to send one of his allies, and that cannot be good for his strategy. Most likely, Turner will opt for Monte as one of these.

The latter has told Taylor that if he ever wins the Veto, he would use it on her and might even choose her to play alongside her. Kyle and Turner might not agree with this move by one of the strongest houseguests, so we can only wait and see what happens during the course of the day.