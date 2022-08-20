Kyle Capener and Michael Bruner from Big Brother 24 are being called out by fans of the show on Twitter for their latest behavior. Here, check out what happened with them.

Week 7 of Big Brother is here and the houseguests have been divided in two groups, Big BroChella and Dyre Fest. There are two simultaneous games of BB playing this week, and two HGs will be headed home by Thursday. Remember you can watch all the live feeds on Paramount+ (free-trial) and live stream the episodes on fuboTV (free-trial in the US).

While Big BroChella is playing inside the house, the Dyre Fest group is living in the backyard. Inside there are Michael (HoH), Brittany, Jasmine, Monte and Taylor. Meanwhile, outside are Terrance (HoH), Alyssa, Joseph, Kyle and Turner. As many fans would know, the Leftovers are separated now and this means that at least a member could leave the game.

Members of the Leftovers alliance have become some of the fan-favorites, including Taylor, Joseph, Turner, Kyle and Michael. However, the actions of these last two in the past few days have concerned viewers of the live feeds. Here, check out why Kyle and Michael are becoming this season’s new villains.

Big Brother 24: Kyle and Michael are under fire for their latest comments

Michael, 28, has been one of the fan-favorites since the beginning, and he has won six competitions so far, including four vetoes and two HoH. Many fans consider Michael as one of the best contestants this season, however, he has been under fire for his latest strategies.

First, let’s start from the beginning. During Week 6, Kyle talked to Michael and Brittany to create an alliance with all the white people in the house to target the POC, which includes Taylor, Monte and Joseph, whom he called “loud" and "aggressive." However, this didn't air during last episode and fans were mad about, creating a hashtag "#stopprotectingkyle."

And, now, Michael said that he is planning to use Kyle’s proposition to make Taylor, Joseph and Monte turn on Kyle if he needs it. For many fans, this comes as another form of racism, as he seems to be doing it only for his game.

Moreover, many fans believe that the fact that Kyle and Michael were able to talk before the “split-house” twist (after the teams were picked and the HoH competition) could be considered cheating. However, it’s unclear whether that is cheating, as the producers let it happen. Check out fans reactions:

Big Brother airs on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS.