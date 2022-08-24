Big Brother 24 is ready for a double eviction on Thursday night. The “split house” twist has changed the dynamic of the houseguests and one fan-favorite contestant is in danger of going home. Here, check out the latest Big Brother news from the live feeds.

Week 7 of Big Brother 24 is almost coming to an end, with the houseguest expecting a double eviction on Thursday night. While the Inside Group has a definite target, the Outside Group could still change their minds. Here, check out the latest talk in the BB live feeds, which you can enjoy on Paramount+ (free-trial).

Before this week, a big alliance (The Leftovers) was running the house. Taylor, Monte, Joseph, Michael, Brittany, Turner and Kyle were going strong. However, between Kyle and Alyssa’s showmance and the split-house, which led to several betrayals, the future of the house is uncertain.

Inside, Michael is the HoH and Brittany won the Veto, while the final nominations are Monte and Jasmine. Outside, Terrance won the HoH and the Veto, and his final nominations are Joseph and Kyle, after the “wall yeller” situation. So, who is most probable to go home?

Big Brother 2022 spoilers: Does Joseph has a chance?

Inside the house, Jasmine is the target and everything is now in the open. Michael, Taylor and Brittany have talked to her. “I am rooting for y’all. Just don’t let Turner win,” she told the three of them. “Thank you for being honest. I love you guys,” she added.

Meanwhile, things aren’t so clear for the outside group. After Terrance used the Veto, Joseph has been campaigning to stay in the house. He has said to Alyssa and Terrance that he would do anything to keep them safe, if they save him this week. He also exposed Kyle, saying he was a “selfish” player after he exposed The Leftovers first.

Turner said to Joseph that he was “probably swaying in your direction (Joseph’s). It’s probably 55/45, which is better than 50/50.” However, he then told Alyssa that she and Kyle were his “best friends in the house.” Terrance has also said that he feels that their best option is to “go with Kyle.”

Big Brother is on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays on CBS and fuboTV (free-trial).